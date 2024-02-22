The Juicy Reason You Should Never Remove The Skin On Chicken Thighs

Chicken thighs are a versatile dish for any occasion, but they're at their best when crispy. When pan-frying these cuts of meat skin side down, they will naturally crisp up. But there are ways you can ensure your meal gets maximum crunch courtesy of the skin. Drying the skin beforehand will rid the cut of any excess moisture so it's one of the best ways to ensure crispy chicken skin. Using a dry brine is also a surefire way to crisp up the outside. Simple seasonings like salt and pepper will do the trick.

If you have time, you can also pop the chicken uncovered in the fridge overnight. This process will garner the same result when it comes time to cook. The salt will have more time to sink into the chicken, which removes even more moisture. Make sure to cook the skin side first and allow it to render the fat in which your exposed meat side will then cook.

As important as it is to cook skin-side down, it's just as important to utilize the right tools. Cooking in a cast iron skillet is a great way to engender crispiness in your chicken thighs. Also, by putting chicken thighs in a cold pan, you can bring up the temperature to medium-high and watch as a solid crust forms on your juicy cut of meat.