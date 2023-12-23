Chicharon Bulaklak: The Crunchy Filipino Pork Snack You Have To Try

There's nothing particularly unusual about pig intestines; most cultures historically eat them, from the U.K. and China to Mexico, France, and the United States. Heck, traditionally, sausages (one of the most basic foods in many cuisines) have been cased in intestines. Where chicharon bulaklak becomes fascinating is not in its use of the intestine but of a specific aspect of it: The connective tissue that joins the pig's intestine to the abdominal wall. The name translates from Tagalog and means pork flower or flower cracklings, which is easy to see when you look at it, as it really does look like a deep-fried flower.

It requires a lot of cleaning, with multiple washes involving water, rock salt, and vinegar. That's not really out of the ordinary, though, because a lot of foods do; morel mushrooms are widely regarded as a delicacy, but if you eat one that hasn't been properly cleaned, you're going to get a mouthful of dirt. After cleaning, they're deep-fried low and slow — they take a while, but the result is well worth it.