This Hawaiian Roll Hack Will Change The Way You Eat Meatballs Forever (& It's Perfect For Parties)
Meatballs are wonderful for everything from solo dinners to party hors d'oeuvres. They're great on their own, in dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, and on a roll for a meatball sub. We love a good twist on meatballs, too, and if you're ready for a new favorite way to eat them, you should try the Hawaiian roll meatball hack. This hack turns meatballs and dinner rolls into hand-held party treats that are somewhere between a mini-meatball sub and a Hot Pocket.
These savory, saucy, toasty creations are called Meatball Parmesan Sliders and were thrown into the spotlight in a viral video by home chef and food blogger Tara Ippolito. She makes them 12 at a time out of a package of Hawaiian King Sweet Bread Rolls, cutting out the top and middle of each roll and filling it with a cocktail meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. She toasts the rolls twice to get the perfect amount of flavor — first with a thick layer of garlic butter and then again after the rolls have been stuffed. The Italian-inspired flavors of garlic, tomato, ground beef and pork, and whatever herbs you decide to add will blend with the sweet Hawaiian rolls as they toast in the oven. Plus, everything gets smothered in a nuanced, melty two-cheese blend. You can throw them together in about 15 minutes and customize the insides to fit the mood for your next game-day party or weeknight dinner.
Customize meatball parmesan sliders with different flavor profiles
Meatball Parmesan Sliders are the kind of appetizer that could double as dinner. The recipe doesn't change the overall flavor of a meatball sub, though. If you want to take the concept in a different direction, customize Meatball Parmesan Sliders with different toppings or make your own homemade meatballs with different meats, like a chorizo blend for a little extra spice.
Caramelized onions, pineapple, mushrooms, and bacon will infuse more flavor into these meatball sliders. Garnishes like crumbled croutons, fresh coleslaw, or fresh herbs will add an extra layer of texture and color to them. Sloppy Joe sauce is a great ingredient to upgrade meatball subs and would give your sliders a unique twist. Or, put a Southeast Asian spin on the recipe by making it with all the add-ins that make Thai meatballs unique. Smother them in sweet-and-sour sauce and add ingredients like green pepper and pineapple for another take on Asian-style meatball sliders. You could also go for a buffalo sauce for a meatball Parmesan slider inspired by wings night.