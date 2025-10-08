This Hawaiian Roll Hack Will Change The Way You Eat Meatballs Forever (& It's Perfect For Parties)

Meatballs are wonderful for everything from solo dinners to party hors d'oeuvres. They're great on their own, in dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, and on a roll for a meatball sub. We love a good twist on meatballs, too, and if you're ready for a new favorite way to eat them, you should try the Hawaiian roll meatball hack. This hack turns meatballs and dinner rolls into hand-held party treats that are somewhere between a mini-meatball sub and a Hot Pocket.

These savory, saucy, toasty creations are called Meatball Parmesan Sliders and were thrown into the spotlight in a viral video by home chef and food blogger Tara Ippolito. She makes them 12 at a time out of a package of Hawaiian King Sweet Bread Rolls, cutting out the top and middle of each roll and filling it with a cocktail meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. She toasts the rolls twice to get the perfect amount of flavor — first with a thick layer of garlic butter and then again after the rolls have been stuffed. The Italian-inspired flavors of garlic, tomato, ground beef and pork, and whatever herbs you decide to add will blend with the sweet Hawaiian rolls as they toast in the oven. Plus, everything gets smothered in a nuanced, melty two-cheese blend. You can throw them together in about 15 minutes and customize the insides to fit the mood for your next game-day party or weeknight dinner.