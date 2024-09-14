What Makes Thai Meatballs Unique Is All In The Add-Ins

Meatballs are among the dishes that hold universal appeal. Who among us hasn't relished in marinara-sauce-drenched Italian classic meatballs, indulged in the creamy Swedish version, or eaten the Middle Eastern rendition known as kofta? If you're in the mood for something unique, give Thai meatballs a try. As similar as they may look to regular meatballs, one bite will reveal their distinctive taste that's created by a beautiful add-in blend of staple Thai ingredients.

Thai food is all about finding harmony within versatile and intense flavors, so don't be surprised when you taste spicy, sweet, sour, salty, and even herby fragrance all in one dish. For meatballs and their fillings, in particular, some of these notes are brought about by the cuisine's specialty condiments. They derive boldness from Thai curry paste (think red or green) that offers a spicy, herbaceous complexity and diverse nuances across different varieties. An umami undertone, on the other hand, often comes from fish sauce, but soy sauce and shrimp paste are also great picks.

Layered underneath the initial flavor burst are the aromatics that give the dish exquisite subtleties. Lemongrass, ginger, and galangal are go-to choices for Thai dishes, and they work like a charm in giving the meatballs a citrusy, peppery kick. Kaffir lime leaves — a tom yum soup must-have — also make a great addition thanks to their zesty freshness. Last but not least are the herbs. Just a pinch of cilantro, coriander, or Thai basil can give your dish an extraordinary depth.