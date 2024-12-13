You're One Ingredient Away From A Way Tastier Meatball Sub

If you're a big meat lover, then you probably love a good meatball sub. But if you want to take your meatball sub to the next level, then all you need to do is add one ingredient that's borrowed from another meat lover's favorite dish. The dish in question? Sloppy Joe's. For a delicious way to upgrade your meatball sub, all you have to do is add sloppy Joe sauce.

This combination makes perfect sense. After all, sloppy Joe's consists of ground beef, veggies, and sauce, while a meatball sub also consists of meat paired with sauce — and both become sandwiches. It only makes sense to combine the two into one hybrid dish that is ultra-savory and delicious.

You can make both components from scratch or use a jar of store-bought sloppy Joe sauce, as well as frozen meatballs (which also make putting together meatball subs easier). If you want to make the sauce from scratch, you can borrow it from Daily Meal's recipe for meaty sloppy Joe's — the sauce consists of ingredients such as tomato sauce, ketchup, mustard, and brown sugar. If you're cooking the meatballs from scratch on the stovetop, add the sauce after about 10 minutes or after the meatballs have browned. If you're using frozen meatballs, it may call for you to use the oven — pour in the sauce before you bake them and stir the meatballs around the sauce to make sure that they're all coated.