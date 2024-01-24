Baking Soda Is The Key Ingredient To Help Eliminate Coffee Stains

When you've brewed the perfect cup of coffee at home, the last thing you want is to spill it on the carpet, the couch, or worse, your own shirt right before heading out the door. But when this disaster strikes, know that all is not lost. There are a few common household pantry staples that can come to your rescue in a pinch. One that works extremely well can be formed into a quick paste and save the day: baking soda.

Simply take a bit of baking soda and combine it with water to form a paste. Scrub a bit of the paste into the stain and keep at it until you see the stain begin to lift. Rinse or pat with cold water, and you're good to go. If you don't have time to make a paste, sprinkling the baking soda directly onto the stain can work as well. You can bust out a specialty scrubbing brush, or use a toothbrush to scrub out the stain. In fact, toothpaste is also a clever option for stain removal! Just as it cleans your teeth, it can clean up those stains as well. And if you happen to have a toothpaste on hand that includes baking soda as an ingredient, even better.