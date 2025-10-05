We Ranked This Store-Bought Ice Cream Sandwich Best Without Contest
There's something about the sensory experience of eating an ice cream sandwich that makes it taste better than a soft serve cone. It must be all that cookie goodness on your fingers and the sound of the melty ice cream squishing between the wafers. In our eyes, an epic cream sandwich has to have two key features: A yummy velvety filling and a solid exterior that won't disintegrate into pieces when the ice cream starts to melt. Taking all this into account, the best store-bought ice cream sandwich without contest is made by Klondike.
The winner in our ranking of 13 store-bought ice cream sandwiches, Klondike's offering was on the money when it came to texture and taste. The cookie stuck to our fingers in a good way, and its flavor was perfectly chocolatey, which likely came from the cocoa in the ingredient list. Paired with the light vanilla-flavored ice cream neatly contained in the middle, this freezer dessert hit all the notes of a classic ice cream sandwich. There were no unwanted twists or flavors either, making it the ultimate champ. Indeed, it's often the basic old-school treats that are perfect for drumming up a sense of comforting nostalgia, which somehow makes them taste miles ahead of new-fangled recipes.
What makes Klondike ice cream sandwiches the best?
There are an abundance of positive reviews on the Klondike website relating specifically to their ice cream sandwiches. For example, one poster wrote, "The tastiest chocolate cookie wafer ever made. The ice cream is smooth. creamy and absolutely the best vanilla ice cream."
Unlike other ice cream brands that tasted over-processed and had an unwanted aftertaste, Klondike's ice cream sandwich had a traditional flavor that was rich and creamy. Having said that, the ingredients list does contain additives like locust bean gum and guar gum, which are often whipped into ice creams to thicken them. Guar gum prevents crystals from forming in ice cream, which encourages it to retain its soft and creamy consistency. It's such a common ingredient that it's even used in the organic ice cream sandwiches we tried from Alden's, which we ranked as the worst of the bunch that we tasted.
If you want to make your own, follow chef-approved tips to create a perfect ice cream sandwich. Make sure you use high-quality store-bought cookies and fill them with top ice cream brands to produce a treat that's full of texture. Better yet, make your own cookies so you can customize the flavors.