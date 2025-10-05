We Ranked This Store-Bought Ice Cream Sandwich Best Without Contest

There's something about the sensory experience of eating an ice cream sandwich that makes it taste better than a soft serve cone. It must be all that cookie goodness on your fingers and the sound of the melty ice cream squishing between the wafers. In our eyes, an epic cream sandwich has to have two key features: A yummy velvety filling and a solid exterior that won't disintegrate into pieces when the ice cream starts to melt. Taking all this into account, the best store-bought ice cream sandwich without contest is made by Klondike.

The winner in our ranking of 13 store-bought ice cream sandwiches, Klondike's offering was on the money when it came to texture and taste. The cookie stuck to our fingers in a good way, and its flavor was perfectly chocolatey, which likely came from the cocoa in the ingredient list. Paired with the light vanilla-flavored ice cream neatly contained in the middle, this freezer dessert hit all the notes of a classic ice cream sandwich. There were no unwanted twists or flavors either, making it the ultimate champ. Indeed, it's often the basic old-school treats that are perfect for drumming up a sense of comforting nostalgia, which somehow makes them taste miles ahead of new-fangled recipes.