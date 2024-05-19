14 Chef-Approved Tips For Making The Perfect Homemade Ice Cream Sandwich

If you've ever wondered what exactly goes into a perfectly crafted ice cream sandwich, I'm here to help you out. Maybe you've only ever had this sweet treat from the ice cream truck or the grocery store (you know, the kind with chocolate wafers so tacky that half of it ends up on your fingertips). Although those are delicious, I can give you some tips on how to make ice cream sandwiches that are 1,000 times better.

I first learned these ice cream sandwich-making techniques in culinary school. But later on, I perfected these methods while working at a fine dining hotel. We had them on the room service menu. You can only imagine how meticulous of a process it was to not only make such a delicate dessert, but to make it well enough that it could withstand transportation through a courtyard.

Obviously, the texture and flavor of a classic ice cream sandwich are just as important as the appearance and structure, so I'm here to give you pointers on the whole process. After reading these tips, you'll never want a store-bought ice cream sandwich again, because you'll be stocking your freezer with delectable homemade ones instead.