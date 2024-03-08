Listen To Martha Stewart And Stop Tossing Butternut Squash Seeds

To get started, you'll need to separate the seeds from the stringy stuff that keeps them secure inside their original vessel. A simple way to do this is to soak them in water, use your hands to separate some of the strands, and allow the seeds to naturally drift to the surface. From there, give them a quick drain and then boil for about ten minutes. After that, simply drain again and dry with a paper towel, and consider whether you prefer to keep a more natural flavor, or give them a little boost.

While these seeds will bring a pop of texture to any dish and are tasty purely as is with a delicate nuttiness, a few easy additions can really make them sing. Much like seasoning popcorn or nuts, these seeds respond well to so many flavor inspirations. You can go with something simple like salt and black pepper, give them a kick with cayenne, or even give a sweet seasonal spin by opting for a pumpkin spice profile.

Once seasoned, they'll be prepped and ready for their sauna in the oven. You'll want to make sure to spread them evenly in a single layer so you get a consistent roast. About 10 minutes at 280 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick for your new treat.