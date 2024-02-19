Apples Are The Secret Ingredient For A Beautifully Sweet Butternut Squash Soup

You don't want to count out the spices and aromatics that set the flavorful tone for your soup. Brown up some diced shallots in the pot before pouring in your roasted squash and apple puree. Curry powder is necessary to bring more warmth to the soup, while cayenne pepper brings the heat even more. Sauteeing some fresh ginger with the onions or sprinkling a bit of ginger powder into the puree can give your soup a little zing. And if you find the soup's flavors too savory and sweet, balance it out with acidity: A simple squeeze of lemon juice will do the trick.

If you want to add another ingredient to the squash and apple mixture, turn to a can of pumpkin puree to thicken up your soup and bring in another layer of rich fall flavor. This is a great addition if you find the soup is too runny, but the pumpkin flavor could overpower the squash and apple if you add too much — so use sparingly as needed.

As for the garnishes, take a little more inspiration from pumpkin and scatter pepitas on top of each bowl. The pepitas are a welcome textural contrast to the creamy soup, giving each spoonful a firm crunch. Top off the soup with aromatic fried sage leaves and you've got a rich soup that makes for the perfect savory-sweet comfort food.