Apples Are The Secret Ingredient For A Beautifully Sweet Butternut Squash Soup
Butternut squash makes for an incredibly cozy, warm soup seasoned with the best of fall spices. Maybe you've experimented with swapping different seasonings in and out like cinnamon or cumin. But have you ever thought about including another kind of in-season fall produce in the base of your soup? Give your butternut squash soup a sweet-and-tart twist by adding apples, creating a roasted butternut squash and apple soup.
When roasted, butternut squash becomes a soft texture similar to that of a sweet potato — but with a flavor that's a little more, well, nutty. The caramelization develops during the roasting processing, sweetening the squash even more with a layer of brown crispiness. When apples are roasted, they become almost dessert-like, caramelizing as well, and becoming even sweeter than they already are. This adds another level of sweetness to your butternut squash soup, instead of needing to add any sugar or honey while the soup is simmering.
Attaining the perfect butternut squash and apple soup
To create this roasted butternut squash and apple soup at home, roast the butternut squash and apples together in the oven, creating delectable layers of caramelization that bring out the best flavors these ingredients have to offer. Puree them with chicken or vegetable stock and then add the puree to the pot with some salt, curry powder, fresh sage leaves, and your favorite warming spices. The flavors all come together at the simmer in as little as 30 minutes. This recipe can be an easy weeknight creation or it can simmer for longer for the flavors to fully meld if you have the time — just add more stock as needed so it doesn't get too thick.
There's a world of apples to choose from, but the apples that work best for roasting and adding to soup are similar to the best apples to use for baking. Shop for an apple that's firm and crisp, erring more on the side of sweet. A too-tart apple could just sour up the soup a bit too much. You can't go wrong with Honeycrisps for sweetness or Fujis for a great balance of sweet and tart flavors.
Other ingredients to round out your apple-butternut squash soup
You don't want to count out the spices and aromatics that set the flavorful tone for your soup. Brown up some diced shallots in the pot before pouring in your roasted squash and apple puree. Curry powder is necessary to bring more warmth to the soup, while cayenne pepper brings the heat even more. Sauteeing some fresh ginger with the onions or sprinkling a bit of ginger powder into the puree can give your soup a little zing. And if you find the soup's flavors too savory and sweet, balance it out with acidity: A simple squeeze of lemon juice will do the trick.
If you want to add another ingredient to the squash and apple mixture, turn to a can of pumpkin puree to thicken up your soup and bring in another layer of rich fall flavor. This is a great addition if you find the soup is too runny, but the pumpkin flavor could overpower the squash and apple if you add too much — so use sparingly as needed.
As for the garnishes, take a little more inspiration from pumpkin and scatter pepitas on top of each bowl. The pepitas are a welcome textural contrast to the creamy soup, giving each spoonful a firm crunch. Top off the soup with aromatic fried sage leaves and you've got a rich soup that makes for the perfect savory-sweet comfort food.