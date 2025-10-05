All You Need Is A Measuring Spoon For This Elegant Pie Crust Design

Making a homemade pie takes patience, which is why you shouldn't skimp on giving it a decorative edge. After investing time in preparing the pastry and whipping up the rich filling, it would be a shame to pop it in the oven without a final flourish. Eye-catching designs, such as roped and braided edges, look outstanding but they do require a light hand and a modicum of skill. To make a pie crust design that's equally as elegant but incredibly easy, use a measuring spoon to cut a series of semi-circles around the perimeter.

Pinching or crimping the edges of a pie crust by hand is a fast and effective approach; however, it can result in an uneven-looking circumference that isn't perfectly uniform. Using a measuring spoon ensures that every cut-out is identical, resulting in a motif that's balanced, neat, and a cinch to duplicate. To get started, line your pie plate with your pastry and trim off the excess with a sharp knife. Then, place the top half of your upside down measuring spoon on the edge of the pastry and press down firmly to cut out a half-moon shape (flour your utensil if it sticks). Gently pull away the cut out and repeat this process until you've gone the whole way around the pie plate, making sure to leave a small gap between each hemisphere. The result? A graceful but low-key design that's understated and chic.