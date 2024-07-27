This Genius Coin Hack Perfectly Measures The Thickness Of Pie Crust

Ask any master baker and they'll tell you that pie crust should measure approximately ⅛ of an inch thick. Nothing's worse than a burnt crust — because let's face it, the crust is the best part — and no one wants a mouthful of dough when taking a big bite of pie. This specific depth allows your crust to become perfectly flaky without subjecting it to any unnecessary rips or tears. But instead of searching in the back of your desk drawer for a ruler, all you need is two quarters to measure the thickness of your favorite pie crust.

Two quarters stacked atop one another equates to about ⅛ of an inch, the magic number when it comes to crust. While rolling out your dough (don't fret, you can roll out dough without a rolling pin), keep those quarters handy to see how your crust measures up, and adjust the dough thickness accordingly.

Now that you have the depth of the dough squared away, just how big should you be rolling it out in the first place? Most bakers suggest creating a diameter a few inches bigger than your pie pan. So if you're working with a 9-inch pan, your dough should measure out somewhere between 11 and 13 inches, depending on preference.