The Kitchen Tool Hack For Effortless Pie Crimping

If you follow a lot of food pages on social media you know that when it comes to making a pie it's not just about the taste, it also has to look good. Pie crust recipes are one of those things that get passed down from generation to generation, and there's lots of advice for making and baking the perfect pie shell.

When it comes to crimping, however, a lot of us just pinch the two layers of a crust together and call it a day. Pies are pretty simple pastries, so there's only a few chances to make them look picture-perfect. Don't skip on styling your pie crimping just because you don't know how or think that pie crust is difficult to work with. Chances are you probably already own a tool that will make an easy, stylish scalloped edge on your next pie: a pair of tongs.

Most standard-issue kitchen tongs have rounded, scalloped tips that are crucial for touching and turning hot foods on the grill or in a pan. That same shape, however, makes a very lovely, curvy design around the edge of your pie and seals it up at the same time.