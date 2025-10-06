Anthony Bourdain Swore This Old-School Kitchen Tool Is Essential

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain held many strong opinions that he was ready to share, prompted or not. When it came to the kitchen, his ability to wax poetic on knives, especially a good chef's knife, was legendary. He hated the "knife set." In his memoir, "Kitchen Confidential," he said of the purchase often made when filling out an apartment kitchen for the first time, "No con foisted on the general public is so atrocious, so wrongheaded, or so widely believed as the one that tells you you need a full set of specialized cutlery in various sizes." So when he was asked in 2009 by Martha Stewart on her Sirius XM show what tools he couldn't live without, and he immediately replied, "The offset serrated knife is something that I really can't live without," it meant something.

This isn't the first time he discussed his love of this knife blade style. In his memoir, he talks about the F. Dick offset serrated knife, saying, "It's cheap, strong, and takes a beating. Perfect for bread, tomatoes — anything with a skin."