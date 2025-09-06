The Secret Behind Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Knife (And Why It's Essential In The Kitchen)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A good knife is a kitchen tool worth splurging on, but with so many brands and styles on the market, it can be tricky to make an informed choice. One way to guarantee that you invest in a quality knife is to avoid the dodgy reviews and copy the experts. For instance, Anthony Bourdain's favorite one was the Global 8-inch Chef's Knife. Lightweight, easy to sharpen, and affordable, this was one product that ticked all of his culinary boxes.
In Bourdain's 2000 memoir "Kitchen Confidential," he wrote specifically about the versatility of Global's high-quality Japanese chef's knife: "Global makes a lot of knives in different sizes, so what do you need? One chef's knife. This should cut just about anything you might work with, from a shallot to a watermelon, an onion to a sirloin strip. Like a pro, you should use the tip of the knife for the small stuff, and the area nearer the heel for the larger."
The secret behind the Global chef's knife is that it's made of a highly durable alloy (a mixture of molybdenum and vanadium steel), which is known for retaining its sharpness and being easy to maintain. Indeed, the type of steel to keep in mind when shopping for a chef's knife is one that can be sharpened into a super-fine blade — Global's offering is sharpened at an acute angle, unlike western knives that have a standard beveled edge, which makes them stay sharper for longer.
The Global chef's knife is an affordable investment
A Global chef's knife comes in at just under $100, while other knife brands, such as Wusthof that produce similar 8-inch knives, can cost up to $300. Shelling out for a heavier knife that costs three times as much might be up your alley if you're a professional chef who cooks for a living, but for an at-home cook, the Global Chef's Knife is equally as good and easier on the bank balance. You can use the tip of the knife for precision cuts, for instance, when making julienned carrots or chiffonading a bundle of herbs, or use the heel for tasks that require greater force, such as cutting through chicken wings.
Aside from the knife's accessible cost, Bourdain also valued its ergonomic design, mentioning in his book that it had "the added attraction of looking really cool" due to its dimpled handle (for a safer grip) and comfortable shape. The blade and the handle are welded together by hand in a factory in Niigata, Japan, and sand is placed inside the hollow of the handle to lend the knife better balance. According to experts, the only four knives you need in your kitchen are a paring, steak, bread, and Santoku knife. However, the Global brand also produces utility, serrated, and peeling knives if you want to expand your collection further.