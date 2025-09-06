The Secret Behind Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Knife (And Why It's Essential In The Kitchen)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good knife is a kitchen tool worth splurging on, but with so many brands and styles on the market, it can be tricky to make an informed choice. One way to guarantee that you invest in a quality knife is to avoid the dodgy reviews and copy the experts. For instance, Anthony Bourdain's favorite one was the Global 8-inch Chef's Knife. Lightweight, easy to sharpen, and affordable, this was one product that ticked all of his culinary boxes.

In Bourdain's 2000 memoir "Kitchen Confidential," he wrote specifically about the versatility of Global's high-quality Japanese chef's knife: "Global makes a lot of knives in different sizes, so what do you need? One chef's knife. This should cut just about anything you might work with, from a shallot to a watermelon, an onion to a sirloin strip. Like a pro, you should use the tip of the knife for the small stuff, and the area nearer the heel for the larger."

The secret behind the Global chef's knife is that it's made of a highly durable alloy (a mixture of molybdenum and vanadium steel), which is known for retaining its sharpness and being easy to maintain. Indeed, the type of steel to keep in mind when shopping for a chef's knife is one that can be sharpened into a super-fine blade — Global's offering is sharpened at an acute angle, unlike western knives that have a standard beveled edge, which makes them stay sharper for longer.