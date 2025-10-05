Restaurants That Are Actually Owned By Pro Wrestling Stars

Professional wrestlers have a long history of branching out into vastly different fields during or after their careers. The Japanese wrestler known for his monstrous morning breakfasts, Manabu Nakanishi, went on to work at a gas station. Others have decided to try their hand at opening up and operating restaurants during their free time. These wrestler-owned restaurants have experienced varying levels of success, with many struggling to remain open over the years for one reason or another.

Nevertheless, several wrestler-owned restaurants have been able to maintain a strong patronage via their overall quality, location, and the novelty of being owned by a wrestler. If you're a wrestling fan looking for a new eatery to visit that will let you support your favorite grapplers, or you're curious about what happened to some of the most iconic wrestler-owned establishments of the past, you're in luck. There are plenty of these restaurants to either visit or reminisce about, as long as you know where to look.