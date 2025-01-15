What Is A Japanese Izakaya And What Kind Of Food Can You Order At One?

If you're interested in learning about Japanese culture, then you need to know about izakaya-style dining. Essentially, the concept of an izakaya comes down to drinking and snacking.

It's a specific type of bar where you can order affordable small plates, which are typically meant to be shared within a group — somewhat similar to a tapas restaurant. "Izakaya" roughly translates to "dine-in sake shop," which pretty accurately sums up the general concept: a bar where you're encouraged to stick around to enjoy the snacks. Despite drinks being the main attraction, izakaya joints tend to resemble restaurants more than bars. They'll either have the seating we're used to at Western restaurants, or low tables with cushions on the floor. Restaurant seating lends itself well to the shared experience of eating and drinking versus bar seating.

Izakaya dining dates back centuries and, according to some stories, it all began with a sake merchant who decided to begin offering a few dishes to go along with the drink. Given it's long history, visiting an izakaya is a must for anyone traveling to Japan — especially if you're a food and drink lover. There are also izakaya-style dining establishments in the U.S., such as Momotaro in Chicago and Kochi in L.A. But before you dine at an izakaya, make sure to learn about Japanese eating etiquette rules.