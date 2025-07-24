Hulk Hogan's Pasta Restaurant You Probably Forgot About

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025, but if there's one thing everybody knew about the wrestling star, it's that he did everything big and loud. That's also the best way to describe the opening of his fast food pasta restaurant, Hulk Hogan's Pastamania. While the location — and its opening — were massive, the restaurant's run certainly wasn't, as it shut down after less than a year of operation.

Located in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, Pastamania opened on Memorial Day in 1995, and it aimed to give guests an extra boost of energy while they shopped. Its launch featured appearances from Macho Man Randy Savage and, of course, Hogan himself. The opening ceremony was filled with one-liners and plenty of Hogan-themed outfits.

Unsurprisingly, the restaurant mainly featured Italian-inspired dishes, with options like mix-and-match pastas that came with salad and bread, international pastas like Swedish meatballs and beef stroganoff, and specials like Hulk's Power Pasta and chicken marinara. There was even a kids' menu featuring dishes like Hulkaroni and cheese, cheeseburger pasta, and Hulkios. Unfortunately, Pastamania's run was short-lived, and Hogan became yet another celebrity who tried — and failed — to break into the food world.