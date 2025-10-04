Giada De Laurentiis' Secret To Creamy Tomato Soup Comes In A Can

Blending up cannellini beans isn't just for tomato soup. This ingredient can be used in many applications. You can, of course, stick to soup with a hearty, creamy Tuscan white bean soup. With just a few ingredients and about 30 minutes of cooking time, you'll have a delicious and hearty meal.

Cannellini beans also make a delicious dip. Just blend it with olive oil, lemon, salt, and whatever you want to flavor it with. The nuttiness of the bean really shines on its own here. One simple recipe for this is our tasty, garlic and rosemary white bean dip.

The big question here is, do you use canned or dry beans? While cans are a lot more common because of their ease of use, dry beans are less expensive, and you can control what goes in them, like the amount of sodium. After soaking them overnight, you can cook dry beans with garlic, sage, thyme, or other spices to add to the natural flavor of the beans. Just make sure not to make any of these common dry bean cooking mistakes.