This Green Vegetable Packs More Vitamin C Than An Orange

Oranges and vitamin C have become synonymous at this point, so you'll likely be surprised to learn that there's actually a vegetable that packs much more vitamin C than an orange: Brussels sprouts. In fact, the difference is quite significant.

Oranges contain about 59 milligrams of vitamin C per 100 grams, while Brussels sprouts pack about 85 milligrams per 100 grams. Importantly, this amount is specifically about raw Brussels sprouts. The vitamin C amount is slightly lower when the sprouts are cooked: about 62 milligrams per 100 grams. So, to pack in the most vitamin C, it's best to eat the vegetable raw — and make sure to read our guide on what you should know before eating raw Brussels sprouts. And we have a great recipe for a Brussels sprouts salad with pear and pomegranate, to start with.

If you prefer them cooked, you can still rest easy knowing that you're getting a significant amount of vitamin C (and more than you would get from eating an orange). After all, it's hard to beat a well-cooked maple-dijon Brussels sprouts side dish.