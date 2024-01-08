What You Should Know Before Eating Raw Brussels Sprouts

It's hard to beat the caramelized crispness of roasted Brussels sprouts (perhaps with a maple-Dijon glaze), but these little green guys can also be eaten raw. They're delicious when shaved in a salad dressed with olive oil and lemon juice, to start. However, there's good and bad news with respect to eating raw Brussels sprouts, and this is due to compounds called glucosinolates, which are found in uncooked cruciferous vegetables.

The good news is that glucosinolates (which can be reduced through cooking processes like boiling) have a number of incredible health benefits. The bad news is for diners who have or are at risk for thyroid issues — glucosinolates reduce the body's absorption of iodine, so those with an iodine deficiency should probably avoid eating raw Brussels sprouts.

Iodine deficiency is the leading cause of thyroid disease — specifically hypothyroidism, or under-active thyroid. Studies conducted on male rats using rutabaga sprouts (another cruciferous vegetable like Brussels sprouts) showed enhanced effects of iodine deficiency in those with hypothyroidism. While we don't know if the human body reacts in exactly the same way, it's still prudent for people with hypothyroidism or an iodine deficiency to cook their Brussels sprouts.