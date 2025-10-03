Ina Garten Never Makes Chicken Salad Without One Secret Ingredient

When it comes to a quick and easy chicken salad, the basic recipe is pretty straightforward. Shredded chicken, mayo, celery, onion, and seasonings are common ingredients for this dish. However, when Ina Garten creates her version of it, she likes to separate hers from the deli-counter versions that grace a table by adding one particular herb that she has dubbed "her secret ingredient": Fresh tarragon. While this spice is a simple addition, it adds a subtle hint of anise or licorice taste and a bit of a citrus note.

What exactly is tarragon? It is a long, green, and slender herb. In fact, it resembles a blade of grass. You often find it in French cooking. This single ingredient keeps a typical chicken salad from tasting bland, adding a little complexity to the overall flavor. When the Barefoot Contessa adds it to her recipe, she creates a truly creamy version of this meal by using half sour cream, half mayo. She also adds pecan and walnut halves, along with some grapes, to her chicken salad, making it a hybrid that straddles a chicken and Waldorf salad.