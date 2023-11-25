Enhance Your Basic Tuna Salad With The Bold Flavor Of Tarragon

If you've got cans of tuna lying around, tuna salad can be a great way to use them up. This savory food works well in sandwiches, piled on crackers, and eaten on its own.

Now, you're welcome to stick with a standard tuna salad recipe, but you can also change things up by adding herbs to it. One herb in particular that can work well is tarragon. Tarragon has a faint, licorice flavor and is almost reminiscent of fennel or anise. It also can have notes of citrus and pepper when it's fresh. Its subtle acidity can help balance the saltiness of your canned tuna, giving your salad an upgrade. Plus, the licorice taste can add depth to your meal.

To use tarragon in your tuna salad, it pays to know the different ways to add it. Plus, there are a couple of considerations to keep in mind as you put the meal together.