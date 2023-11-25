Enhance Your Basic Tuna Salad With The Bold Flavor Of Tarragon
If you've got cans of tuna lying around, tuna salad can be a great way to use them up. This savory food works well in sandwiches, piled on crackers, and eaten on its own.
Now, you're welcome to stick with a standard tuna salad recipe, but you can also change things up by adding herbs to it. One herb in particular that can work well is tarragon. Tarragon has a faint, licorice flavor and is almost reminiscent of fennel or anise. It also can have notes of citrus and pepper when it's fresh. Its subtle acidity can help balance the saltiness of your canned tuna, giving your salad an upgrade. Plus, the licorice taste can add depth to your meal.
To use tarragon in your tuna salad, it pays to know the different ways to add it. Plus, there are a couple of considerations to keep in mind as you put the meal together.
What to know about using tarragon in your tuna salad
When adding tarragon to your tuna salad, there are a couple of things to think about: Namely, how to add the herb. One way to add it is to use a dried variety. Just note that dried tarragon can be more bitter and generally lacks the same subtlety as the fresh alternative. Plus, it tends to lose its citrus and grassy notes.
On the other hand, to bring out its flavors, you can stick to using fresh, chopped tarragon. This variety has a brighter flavor with more complexity but may be harder to come across in your supermarket. Plus, it has a shorter shelf life than its dried alternative. An alternative is to throw in a splash of tarragon vinegar. This method can add some acidity to your meal really enhancing the flavor. Another option is to add a dollop of tarragon-infused Dijon mustard to the salad. Whichever of these methods you choose, you'll still get the slight anise taste of tarragon in your final dish.
Similar herbs to tarragon to experiment with
Tarragon is an herb that can be tricky to substitute since it has such a unique flavor. However, that's not to say it can't be done if you can't get your hands on it. Other seasonings you could use in tuna salad that offer a similar flavor profile include fennel and anise. Fennel also has slight licorice undertones and can give your tuna salad a pop of additional flavor. Or, you can simply use anise, although this has a spicy and slightly sweeter flavor and a more pungent licorice taste.
Another option is to add a bit of basil. Basil is a milder flavor, but still comes with those anise undertones to enhance your meal. Just note that you may need to add more of it since the taste isn't as strong. Or, you can try chervil, an herb with a slight licorice flavor and a mild, herby taste. Next time you make tuna salad, throw in one of these herbs and see how it levels up your meal!