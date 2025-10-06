The Popular 1970s Deli Meat That Is A Challenge To Find In Stores Today

Grocery stores did not always have a case of cold cuts waiting for you beneath a well-marked sign. There was a time when you had to go to the butcher for meat and the produce section for veggies instead of grabbing a premade meal with the other must-have deli items from Costco. While there have been grocery store delis in America since the 1800s, the supermarket deli section as we know it was born in the '60s and '70s, built organically as other departments sent over the foods that did not quite belong. Olive loaf was one of the first deli meats to grace the case when supermarket delis first arrived — and though delis have flourished since then, the olive loaf isn't nearly as popular as it once was.

Olive loaf is kind of like bologna or mortadella, made with a mixture of ground meats and olives pressed together in one loaf. The meat product is usually made from ground beef, chicken, or pork and contains green olives stuffed with pimentos — either whole or sliced in chunks — throughout the loaf. It is served in ultra-thin slices, so you will see cross-sections of olives and pimentos in each piece. It was a lunchtime staple in the '70s, serving as the centerpiece of an olive loaf sandwich, one of the best old-school sandwiches everyone loved, but you rarely see today.