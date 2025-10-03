The Dollar Tree Kitchen Find That Makes Storing Pies A Breeze
Every day is a great day to have some pie, but pie season really heats up when the leaves start to change colors. With fall and winter come apple pie, pumpkin pie, and all the other best pie recipes for the holiday season. As you are gearing up for company parties, family gatherings, and pie socials, do not forget a stop by The Dollar Tree for some game-changing storage containers — a way to preserve your pies without crushing them and without your wallet even knowing the difference.
Pie keepers and storage containers can cost anywhere from a few dollars to $20 or more. There are times when you want a sturdy keeper with all the bells and whistles, but you don't have to spend the big bucks on pie keepers for short-term storage or transport. Instead, go to The Dollar Tree and get a reusable pie container with a lid for just $1.50. They're about 10 inches around and a little more than 3 inches deep, with a lid that bubbles up so your beautiful pie garnish does not get ruined.
Tips for using The Dollar Tree's reusable pie containers for storage
It is always disheartening when a pie gets squished in the fridge, and it is easy for something to go wrong during storage. Failing to store pies in airtight containers or otherwise sketchy pie storage is among the mistakes people make with Thanksgiving leftovers, and it is easy to see why. In a pinch, it makes sense to reach for plastic wrap or aluminum foil to cover pie for the fridge. But your pie is in danger without a hard-top cover, especially if you put it in a drop-zone in your fridge — like underneath all your other holiday leftovers, for example. Reusable pie containers from The Dollar Tree provide you with that hard-top, convenient protection with a cheap price tag.
Grab a few reusable pie containers when you go to the discount chain for supplies since they will be handy for all sorts of storage. Once all your pies are safe and sound, use these containers for transporting veggies and spreads for charcuterie boards and storing old fashioned, party-pleasing deviled eggs. Reusable pie containers also make great take-home containers for leftovers to send home with family and friends.