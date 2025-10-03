The Dollar Tree Kitchen Find That Makes Storing Pies A Breeze

Every day is a great day to have some pie, but pie season really heats up when the leaves start to change colors. With fall and winter come apple pie, pumpkin pie, and all the other best pie recipes for the holiday season. As you are gearing up for company parties, family gatherings, and pie socials, do not forget a stop by The Dollar Tree for some game-changing storage containers — a way to preserve your pies without crushing them and without your wallet even knowing the difference.

Pie keepers and storage containers can cost anywhere from a few dollars to $20 or more. There are times when you want a sturdy keeper with all the bells and whistles, but you don't have to spend the big bucks on pie keepers for short-term storage or transport. Instead, go to The Dollar Tree and get a reusable pie container with a lid for just $1.50. They're about 10 inches around and a little more than 3 inches deep, with a lid that bubbles up so your beautiful pie garnish does not get ruined.