Do Tomatoes Really Taste Different During Winter?

Summer tomatoes are a treasure. During this season, these fruits are at their sweetest, firmest, and have a distinct aroma. However, when the hot weather leaves, you may notice some types of tomatoes take a turn for the worse and become bland and watery. So much so that if you are adding tomatoes to winter salads, you may want to stop. Even though we live in a global economy with agricultural techniques to produce tomatoes year-round, most large tomatoes purchased from a grocery store, like the beefsteak, heirloom, roma, brandywine, and globe varieties, the kind you slice up for a sandwich, are going to fall victim to seasonality.

Why the discrepancy in taste? Summer tomatoes aren't removed from the vine prematurely. During the winter, tomatoes are often grown in greenhouses and picked early, or they arrive at your local supermarket from a warmer region. These tomatoes have been bred for durability rather than your taste buds. Sadly, they are stored in a cold environment. They never develop their sugary-sweet and slightly acidic taste, nor do they smell like a summer tomato. Of course, that doesn't mean you should skip eating tomatoes all winter. There are some varieties, mainly cherry and grape tomatoes, that can tide you over.