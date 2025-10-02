The Affordable Way To Make Espresso Without A Fancy Machine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Espresso elevates the daily scramble for caffeine, packing all the power of a cup of coffee into a 3-ounce demitasse cup. It serves as a breakfast shot and the foundation for complicated coffee drinks. You can invest in all sorts of fancy machines to make perfect espresso at home. These machines generally range in cost from $200 to $500, and they can break fairly easily, especially if they are not properly maintained. There is another, more affordable way to make espresso at home, though, using a centuries-old Turkish coffee maker called a cezve.

A cezve is a small metal pot shaped like a cup with a long handle that can brew a strong cup of robust coffee on the stovetop in just a few minutes. They are made from copper, brass, or stainless steel and hold a few ounces of water that is boiled with loose coffee grounds to create a couple of servings of Turkish coffee. It tastes strong, abuzz with bold flavors, enticing aromas, and about 50 milligrams of caffeine. There are several sizes, ranging from 5-ounce pots to 16-ounce pots — the perfect amount for those demitasse espresso cups you have stacked in your coffee nook. You can get a cezve on Amazon for under $20, and watch a few Turkish coffee tutorials while it ships to learn the best techniques to produce robust and full-bodied coffee in about four minutes.