The 7 Nerdiest Bars And Cafes In America

Once upon a time, calling another kid a nerd or geek was one of the worst playground insults imaginable, as bad if not worse than calling someone a teacher's pet. Then the internet arrived, and with it came the need for people with the skills and temperament to build it. These turned out to be the exact traits that got geeky kids picked on at school: Vivid imaginations, an obsession with technical details, and a willingness to stick with complex puzzles for hours on end.

In the end, the nerds got their revenge, and today, everything nerdy and geeky, from board and video games to fantasy worlds, is cool. Role-playing games such as Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, once the province of high school oddballs, are not only socially acceptable, but marketable. No longer relegated to their parents' basements, today's nerds have even opened bars and cafes where they can celebrate their hobbies while enjoying a meal washed down with a game-themed craft cocktail. So if you're curious to embrace your inner geek, here are some of the best watering holes to soak up geek culture — even if you're still wondering where the "any" key is.