The Plastic Wrap Hack That Prevents Soggy Onigiri

Onigiri is a beloved snack for many Japanese and Japanophiles. It is essentially a piece of compressed rice, its name originating from the Japanese word "nigiru", which means "to grasp" or "to squeeze". It comes in many flavor varieties, with or without filling, usually with a piece of nori (Japanese seaweed) enveloping part or all of it. This nori is best enjoyed dry for a satisfying crispy bite, but as cooked rice is quite moist, any nori that comes into contact with it will eventually turn soggy. This can be prevented by eating the onigiri as soon as it is made or by serving the nori sheets separately so that the eater can wrap the onigiri themselves if they wish to eat it later.

But keeping a separate sheet of nori is not always practical. In Japanese convenience stores, onigiri comes wrapped in a sort of plastic envelope that cleverly separates the nori from the rice while also keeping the rice from drying out. This piece of Japanese ingenuity is incredibly clever, and Oh!Nigiri on TikTok has come up with a DIY version of this plastic wrap for those who prepare their own onigiris. Check out her hack below:

Isn't that nifty? Now you can pack onigiri to go while ensuring crisp nori every time.