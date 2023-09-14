The Best Fine Dining Experiences In Chicago

Leña Brava is located in Chicago's bustling West Loop area and was created by the world-renowned Chef Rick Bayless. The menu at Leña Brava is divided into two distinct sections, each catering to a different culinary preference but both inspired by the flavors of Baja California. The fire section is made up of mains cooked on an open flame. On the other hand, the ice section features smaller, more delicate ceviches and other raw fish dishes that are perfect for those who prefer lighter fare.

If you're a mezcal fan, then you're in luck because Leña Brava is home to one of the largest mezcal collections in the whole city. It also boasts an impressive wine list with bottles from Europe, California, and South America, which is ideal for wine lovers and the wine curious.

Manny Valdez, long-time business partner of Bayless, has been successfully entrusted with the management of Leña Brave since 2020. Bayless, a renowned expert in authentic Mexican cuisine, has gained numerous accolades for his exceptional culinary skills, mainly through his restaurant Topolobampo — one of Chicago's first Mexican fine-dining establishments. Bayless opened Topolobampo in 1989, and his accomplishments there earned Topolobampo a Michelin star every year since 2011. He's well-known for winning Bravo's Master Chef in 2009 and has received multiple awards for his cookbook-series-turned-PBS-television-show, "Mexico: One Plate at a Time," which is still broadcast today.