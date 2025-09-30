This North Carolina Restaurant Sits Inside A Vintage 1800s Cottage
Many historic restaurants across the country have found second lives in unlikely places — homes that once sheltered families, shops that served as cornerstones of a neighborhood, or buildings that carried decades of local history before their next chapter began. Cary, North Carolina, has its own version of that story, and it comes with a Queen Anne cottage that has stood since the turn of the 20th century.
Today, that cottage holds MC Restaurant, a fine dining spot that uses the bones of the old house to its advantage. The rooms are small and warm, lined with details that make the age of the building hard to miss. On good days, diners spill out onto the porch or the lawn, trading the enclosed coziness inside for fresh air and a view of the gardens that circle the property. The setting shifts with the seasons, but it always feels anchored to its place across from Cary's Downtown Park.
That mix of history and intimacy is what makes the space stand out. MC isn't built for large crowds or big, echoing dining rooms. Instead, it keeps things close, giving guests the sense that the house has always been waiting for this kind of gathering — just now with plates instead of parlors.
Inside Chef Choung's historic cottage kitchen
Behind MC Restaurant is chef Michael Chuong, whose path to Cary was anything but straightforward. Born in Vietnam, he fled with his family as a teenager, eventually landing in New Orleans, where a side job in a hotel kitchen became a calling. Years later, after a long stint at Prestonwood Country Club and a successful run with his first restaurant, An, Chuong decided to scale things down. The cottage in downtown Cary offered exactly what he was looking for — a small, historic space that could host his version of modern Asian fine dining.
The kitchen may be compact, but that limitation fuels creativity. Chuong keeps the menu intentionally tight, changing it often to take advantage of seasonal ingredients. Small plates, sushi rolls, and colorful cocktails share space with desserts and refined entrées. There's even a full menu of spirit-free drinks, a thoughtful touch for non-drinkers who still want the full experience.
North Carolina is no stranger to sushi restaurants. One spot even manages to roll sushi in the shadow of gas pumps, but MC offers something entirely different. Here, the setting is as carefully considered as the food, and the history of the cottage adds weight to the experience. And while Bistro Roca — the oldest bar in North Carolina — has built its reputation as a haven for pet-lovers, MC proves that a historic home can shape a restaurant's identity just as much as the menu.