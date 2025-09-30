Eat Blueberries Out Of Season With This Clever Hack

When blueberry season comes to an end, it's kind of a bummer. Sure, you can still find them at the grocery store, but they don't taste the same. These round, rich, and colorful berries are best from March to June, which is why you may want to try this trick to keep that summer blueberry flavor in your mouth all year round. Dehydration is one of the best ways to preserve blueberries. This method not only extends their lives, it concentrates their sweetness.

The only drawback to dehydrating blueberries is the amount of time it takes, but don't let that be the reason you throw in the towel. The process can take anywhere from 10 to 36 hours. Low, slow, and lots of patience is key. If you have a dehydrator, it's made for this job; however, if you are like most people with limited space, you will want to use the oven. You will want to set it to 135 degrees Fahrenheit or the lowest temperature your oven will allow. It'll take 10 hours to get your blueberries leathery and free of moisture. First, you want to pick out the best blueberries. The fresher they are, the better they will taste dehydrated.