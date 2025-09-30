Eat Blueberries Out Of Season With This Clever Hack
When blueberry season comes to an end, it's kind of a bummer. Sure, you can still find them at the grocery store, but they don't taste the same. These round, rich, and colorful berries are best from March to June, which is why you may want to try this trick to keep that summer blueberry flavor in your mouth all year round. Dehydration is one of the best ways to preserve blueberries. This method not only extends their lives, it concentrates their sweetness.
The only drawback to dehydrating blueberries is the amount of time it takes, but don't let that be the reason you throw in the towel. The process can take anywhere from 10 to 36 hours. Low, slow, and lots of patience is key. If you have a dehydrator, it's made for this job; however, if you are like most people with limited space, you will want to use the oven. You will want to set it to 135 degrees Fahrenheit or the lowest temperature your oven will allow. It'll take 10 hours to get your blueberries leathery and free of moisture. First, you want to pick out the best blueberries. The fresher they are, the better they will taste dehydrated.
What they taste like and how to use
Next, wash the blueberries to ensure they are clean. It is up to you if you want to blanch them. Blanching blueberries will make the skin burst and speed up the process. If you don't blanch them, freeze your blueberries in a single layer and then allow them to thaw. Make certain to gently blot at any juices that erupt. This process of freezing and thawing also breaks the skin.
When you are ready to place them in the oven, line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and place the blueberries in a single layer on the sheet — no crowding. You want to bake them until they are dry but not shriveled. They should still look slightly plump. If you see any water droplets, let them cook. They need more time.
Dehydrated blueberries are going to taste chewy like a raisin. They are perfect for adding to homemade granola, trail mix, and oatmeal. If you are baking cookies, dehydrated blueberries can add a lovely taste and texture. And if you are counting down the days until blueberry season, don't forget to check out Daily Meal's ultimate guide to blueberries.