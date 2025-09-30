Dolly Parton's Best Tip For Serving Picture-Perfect Deviled Eggs
Making classic deviled eggs isn't difficult to master, but making them so they are Instagram-worthy is a whole new skill level of achievement, and Dolly Parton is in it to win it with an accessible tip for both the novice and pro-cook. In her cookbook "Good Lookin' Cookin," the "Coat of Many Colors" artist partnered with her sister Rachel Parton George to give readers new confidence when dressing up a platter of this comfort dish that starts with one of Parton's best tips: Use two spoons. Country music's national treasure explains that you need one to scoop and one to fill.
This is good news for anyone who thinks a piping bag is the only way to accomplish the task of filling the halved hard-boiled eggs. The two-spoon method doesn't require any fancy equipment or a trip to the grocery store. Instead, with the centers scooped out, removed, and used to make a creamy, yolky concoction, a small spoon or even a tablespoon is perfect to scoop and fill the empty cavity with filling. Smooth it out using the back of a spoon to create a polished filled egg. Then you can add some of those ingredients that make your deviled eggs even more delicious. Sprinkle them with some crushed bacon, minced sweet pickles, paprika, jalapenos, chopped chives, or some other herby garnish.
Advantages of spooning
The advantage of Dolly Parton's spoon technique is that it doesn't take a lot of skill, and you can easily control how much filling is placed in each egg. If you prefer a more rustic deviled egg with a generous heap of filling, that's your prerogative; however, if you like a deviled egg that has just a dollop of filling that is flat and velvety, spoons can help you create your desired presentation. But to do so, you have to start with a smooth filling.
When the filling isn't smooth, you risk lumps and bumps, which doesn't make for a yummy bite. If it is too runny, you will have to add more egg yolks. This means you want to scoop out the yolks and mash them together before you add any other ingredients. This will result in a picture-perfect deviled egg that is also delicious.
Of course, you will want to build in a little extra time if you are using two spoons. This is because it is going to take you longer than piping the filling onto the egg halves. However, don't let this dissuade you. Piped deviled eggs leave you with less of a story to tell your guests, and food always tastes better when there's a good tale to go along with it. If you are going to make deviled eggs Dolly-style, don't forget to make Parton's favorite dessert, banana pudding, to create a truly Southern table.