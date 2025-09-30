Dolly Parton's Best Tip For Serving Picture-Perfect Deviled Eggs

The advantage of Dolly Parton's spoon technique is that it doesn't take a lot of skill, and you can easily control how much filling is placed in each egg. If you prefer a more rustic deviled egg with a generous heap of filling, that's your prerogative; however, if you like a deviled egg that has just a dollop of filling that is flat and velvety, spoons can help you create your desired presentation. But to do so, you have to start with a smooth filling.

When the filling isn't smooth, you risk lumps and bumps, which doesn't make for a yummy bite. If it is too runny, you will have to add more egg yolks. This means you want to scoop out the yolks and mash them together before you add any other ingredients. This will result in a picture-perfect deviled egg that is also delicious.

Of course, you will want to build in a little extra time if you are using two spoons. This is because it is going to take you longer than piping the filling onto the egg halves. However, don't let this dissuade you. Piped deviled eggs leave you with less of a story to tell your guests, and food always tastes better when there's a good tale to go along with it. If you are going to make deviled eggs Dolly-style, don't forget to make Parton's favorite dessert, banana pudding, to create a truly Southern table.