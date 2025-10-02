10 Must-Try Mexican Foods You Can Find At Costco

Costco is a big place, and there's a lot of food there. That may sound like the most obvious statement in the world, but it's important to remember that it's not just the place you go to stock up on its must-try food staples that everyone should have in their fridge. It's also a supermarket that stocks an impressive selection of cuisines from around the world, and dishes and foods that have way more cultural and culinary specificity than you might think. It has a particularly vibrant selection of Mexican foods, which go way beyond the classics that you'd expect to find in other stores — and a lot of them are pretty darn good.

Sure, Costco stocks salsa and guacamole just like every other retailer, but it goes one step beyond that. Under its rows of halogen lights, it also has options like mole sauce, mazapan candy, and tres leches cake, all of which hit the spot with customers. Its prepared foods selection also has some delicious Mexican options, with its street tacos a real winner for dinner. Don't miss these essential Mexican foods next time you're shopping at Costco.