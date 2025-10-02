Avoid This Unhealthy Costco Kirkland Meal At All Costs (And Why)

There's no denying that Costco has a ton of items that are worth your money — such as all of the most popular Kirkland products, like the rotisserie chicken and the maple syrup jug. However, despite all of the good items at Costco, some should be avoided. One product we recommend you avoid at all costs? The Kirkland Signature Chicken Quesadilla. And it's not because the Kirkland quesadilla isn't tasty, but rather, it's because it's pretty unhealthy. In fact, it made our list of the unhealthiest Costco prepared foods. Specifically, it's very high in saturated fat and sodium.

A serving size contains 21 grams of saturated fat, which is 105% of the recommended daily value — in other words, it takes up all of the saturated fat that you're supposed to eat in one day (and then some). Eating foods with saturated fats (which is distinct from unsaturated fats) is certainly okay in moderation, but if you regularly eat more saturated fat than recommended, you put yourself at risk of raising your LDL cholesterol levels — which, in turn, increases your risk for heart disease and stroke — according to the American Heart Association.

Meanwhile, there are 1590 milligrams of sodium in a serving, which is 69% of the recommended daily intake. To put that into perspective, the American Heart Association recommends that adults consume no more than 2300 milligrams of sodium per day, with the ideal number being just 1500. Too much sodium in your diet can also increase your risk of stroke, heart failure, high blood pressure, and more.