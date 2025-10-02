Avoid This Unhealthy Costco Kirkland Meal At All Costs (And Why)
There's no denying that Costco has a ton of items that are worth your money — such as all of the most popular Kirkland products, like the rotisserie chicken and the maple syrup jug. However, despite all of the good items at Costco, some should be avoided. One product we recommend you avoid at all costs? The Kirkland Signature Chicken Quesadilla. And it's not because the Kirkland quesadilla isn't tasty, but rather, it's because it's pretty unhealthy. In fact, it made our list of the unhealthiest Costco prepared foods. Specifically, it's very high in saturated fat and sodium.
A serving size contains 21 grams of saturated fat, which is 105% of the recommended daily value — in other words, it takes up all of the saturated fat that you're supposed to eat in one day (and then some). Eating foods with saturated fats (which is distinct from unsaturated fats) is certainly okay in moderation, but if you regularly eat more saturated fat than recommended, you put yourself at risk of raising your LDL cholesterol levels — which, in turn, increases your risk for heart disease and stroke — according to the American Heart Association.
Meanwhile, there are 1590 milligrams of sodium in a serving, which is 69% of the recommended daily intake. To put that into perspective, the American Heart Association recommends that adults consume no more than 2300 milligrams of sodium per day, with the ideal number being just 1500. Too much sodium in your diet can also increase your risk of stroke, heart failure, high blood pressure, and more.
What else to know about the Kirkland quesadilla
One important thing to keep in mind is how big a serving size is: two triangular quesadilla pieces make up one serving size, and the container has four servings in total. This is essential to note because you could easily end up accidentally eating more than a serving size, which would mean that the saturated fat and sodium levels increase further beyond the recommended daily value. Again, this is not a big deal on occasion, but it's important to keep in mind if you've been buying and eating this particular Kirkland quesadilla regularly without knowing the nutritional overview.
As for the other nutritional facts, the serving size also contains 650 calories, which isn't too bad in the grand scheme of things; according to the Cleveland Clinic, it's recommended that adult women consume somewhere between 1800 and 2200 calories per day, while adult men should consume between 2200 and 2800. One good thing about this quesadilla is the amount of protein: 35 grams. According to the Mayo Clinic, it's recommended that each meal consumed contains between 15 and 30 grams of protein, so this quesadilla fulfills that.
However, given the other unhealthy elements of this meal, it's not really worth it just for the protein. You're better off making a homemade quesadilla — such as our chicken quesadillas with pickled red onion and jalapeños or, for an even more nutritious option, the mixed veggie and chicken quesadilla — so you can control exactly what's going into your meal.