The Beloved Steak Restaurant That Totally Vanished In The '80s

In the mid-1800s, serving merchants in dark and dusky chophouses evolved into serving the greater public in steakhouses. These steak restaurants have remained a staple in the United States ever since, partially because there will always be people who want steak for dinner. Over the years, there have been some steakhouses that time forgot (but not loyal customers), and one of them is Victoria Station.

Named after London's famous Victoria Station landmark, this steakhouse was established in December 1969 by Bob Freeman, Dick Bradley, and Peter Lee — nicknamed the Big Three. They became friends while attending Cornell University School of Hotel Administration, and after going their separate ways, decided to open a New York-like pub in San Francisco together. In a biographical article, Freeman recalled, "I was buying British railroad lamps to furnish the restaurant from contacts with British Rail and flying them back using my 50% Pan Am discount. My boss asked me what was I doing with 200 railroad lanterns and I said I'm building a restaurant."

From that first Victoria Station location, the company grew to more than 100, including a location at Universal Studios Hollywood. It became popular in the 1970s for its classic steakhouse menu, but its construction made it stand out the most. Even singer Johnny Cash got in on the action, producing a promotional album of train songs in 1975. The typical floor plan for the restaurant included four boxcars for dining and a caboose for cocktails, with a central waiting room and bar area. Inside, the decor was themed after the British railroad with artifacts on the walls and Freeman's railroad lamps. However, the success was short-lived, and the beloved chain slowly dwindled in the 1980s.