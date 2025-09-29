Red Meat Vs Dark Meat: What's The Difference?

You've probably been warned about the dangers of eating red meat every day, or maybe you've been politely nudged to stick to white meat instead. But have you ever heard of dark meat in that context, or even otherwise? If you have, and wondered what the difference is, or if dark meat is the same as red meat, well, it's not. A good way to understand this is by looking at the difference between red meat and white meat.

The USDA defines red meat as any meat obtained from mammals, while white meat, as you guessed, is not sourced from mammals. White meat is white in its uncooked state and stays light after cooking (unlike pork). When it comes to red meat versus dark meat, the first distinguishing factor is that dark meat comes from poultry, so it cannot come from a mammal, which is already a big difference. But there's another defining aspect that is paramount to understanding the difference between types of meat: It's a protein called myoglobin. All meat contains myoglobin — a red protein that carries oxygen to the muscles, and the concentration in each is what separates them from each other.