For Perfect Chicken, The Temperature Of Dark Vs. White Meat Matters

For such a universal protein, chicken can sometimes be harder to work than expected. From letting your chicken breasts get too dry to failing to render the fat on thighs, there are all sorts of goofs when it comes to chicken. One could argue that there are as many ways to mess up chicken as there are ways to cook it — and there are a lot of ways to cook it.

One of the most prominent — and most dangerous — ways to get it wrong is failing to get the temperature right. A common mistake is assuming that every part of the bird should be cooked to the same temperature. The temperature you need isn't based on the cooking method used, but on which part of the bird you're working with.

A lot of people don't realize that white meat and dark meat have different cooking requirements, thanks to their differing fat contents. While they both have a minimum internal temperature required for food safety, you can cook dark meat for longer to help it taste better.