10 Mistakes You're Making With Your Hot Toddy

Fall is the time when we put away chilled beverages and opt for something a little more toasty — and if you want something slightly stronger than a pumpkin spice latte, then the hot toddy is for you. On the surface, hot toddies seem pretty easy: You can make a simple hot toddy out of whiskey, water, lemon juice, honey, and some choice aromatics. All you need to do is heat up your water, add your other ingredients, and serve. Seems straightforward, right?

The fact of the matter is that hot toddies are a little trickier to make than you might think. For such a rustic and homely drink that feels as though you can just throw in ingredients however you wish, getting its ratios right is essential, and using the wrong components in your drink can quickly ruin it. It's also all too easy to get one step of the process wrong, like boiling the drink for too long or forgetting to warm up your glass, which can cause your hot toddy to lose all of its punch — and punch is what you want here. We're going to show you exactly how to avoid all of those mistakes which are going to make your hot toddy worse than it could be.