Turns Out Beer Is The Texture Upgrade Your Homemade Guacamole Needs
Guacamole steals the spotlight every time it lands on the table. Pulled from the fridge or made tableside at a restaurant, it's one of those appetizers that fits every mood and appeals to almost everyone. It's so universally loved that we've gotten bored with just plain old guac — the kind made just with avocados and lime juice. Guacamole is fancy now, and it's getting all kinds of upgrades — so many that we created a gallery of our 50 best guacamole recipes featuring mix-ins like edamame, hot sauce, and more. All of them change the flavor and texture of guacamole, but you should also add a little beer to your next batch for even more of a wow factor.
Who doesn't love a good beer alongside a bowl of freshly made guac and chips? It's a classic pairing, and it's not surprising that there are recipes out there that combine the two. But beer truly kicks guacamole up a notch. It doesn't just add a little extra pizzazz. It gives a boost to every other mix-in you choose. The right beer will cut through the fat-forward avocado, and you'll get a hint of effervescence that cuts through the fat-forward avocado and a thicker, fluffier texture that will really make your guacamole stand out.
What kind of beer is best for taking guacamole to the next level?
Mexican beers like Modelo and lagers like Hi-Wire Lager and Leisure Time Lager are great beers to include in your next batch of guac because of their crisp, bright flavor profiles. Citrusy pale ales and IPAs also add a unique edge of flavor with their fruity and hoppy undertones. All it takes is half of a can of your favorite beer to whip up a fluffier and silkier batch of guacamole.
There are several types of beer that can work well in a guacamole recipe, but you can amplify the flavors even more if you match the beer to the rest of the mix-ins. There are big key differences between pale ale vs IPA, for instance. If you're making grilled guacamole, choose a beer that matches well with smoky flavors, like an IPA or an amber beer. If you're making a guac that features more tropical fruit like mangos and pineapple, try adding some fruity Hefeweizen, a wheat beer, to thicken up your guac just a little bit more.