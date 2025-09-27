Turns Out Beer Is The Texture Upgrade Your Homemade Guacamole Needs

Guacamole steals the spotlight every time it lands on the table. Pulled from the fridge or made tableside at a restaurant, it's one of those appetizers that fits every mood and appeals to almost everyone. It's so universally loved that we've gotten bored with just plain old guac — the kind made just with avocados and lime juice. Guacamole is fancy now, and it's getting all kinds of upgrades — so many that we created a gallery of our 50 best guacamole recipes featuring mix-ins like edamame, hot sauce, and more. All of them change the flavor and texture of guacamole, but you should also add a little beer to your next batch for even more of a wow factor.

Who doesn't love a good beer alongside a bowl of freshly made guac and chips? It's a classic pairing, and it's not surprising that there are recipes out there that combine the two. But beer truly kicks guacamole up a notch. It doesn't just add a little extra pizzazz. It gives a boost to every other mix-in you choose. The right beer will cut through the fat-forward avocado, and you'll get a hint of effervescence that cuts through the fat-forward avocado and a thicker, fluffier texture that will really make your guacamole stand out.