10 Italian Aldi Foods You'll Wish You Discovered Sooner

You should always expect a few surprises when you head to Aldi. The German retailer is famous for being the place where you can get all your essentials at a bargain price, but it also has a wide array of rather unexpected items, from overlooked hidden gems of snacks to artisanal products that you might not expect this affordable supermarket to stock. As well as this, Aldi is well-known for offering a host of foods from around the world, and giving shoppers access to new flavors and luxury items that won't break the bank.

Nowhere is this as clear as in its Italian food selection. Aldi has a huge range of Italian and Italian-American foods available in the store, which range from the basics like marinara sauce to fancier goods like imported extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze. It also has a vibrant selection of Italian meats, flatbreads, and pastas that you may not have seen on your last shopping trip, but which you'll definitely make a stop for on the next one. From the pantry aisle to the frozen section, let's check out all of those Italian foods you need to grab at Aldi.