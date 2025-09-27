Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Bourbon Is A True Kentucky Classic

Anthony Bourdain liked it all — he loved dining on fancy meals at The French Laundry, and he also loved eating a bowl of noodles hunched over on a plastic chair next to a street full of roaring motorcycles. So, when he was asked on a Reddit AMA what his favorite Kentucky Bourbon was, his response could have gone any way. His answer ended up being on the expensive side, saying, "Very very old Fitzgerald, that's some nice stuff."

Depending on the year it was bottled, a bottle of Very Very Old Fitzgerald can cost from around $2,000 to about $22,000. He went on to joke, "If you were to present me with a bottle of very very very very very old Fitzgerald, I don't know if it exists, but man that's good." Sadly, that does not exist. A bourbon this old and rare is not one you want to make any mistakes with, so make sure you sip it instead of shooting it down or mixing it with Coke.