Buying the right bread mix can make or break the loaf you plan on making as well as the other dishes that you planned to eat alongside it. With the autumn time increase in demand for pumpkin bread mix, in particular, comes a need to separate the good brands from the great brands for this very reason. There are plenty of excellent quick bread mixes on the market today. But none of them come close to what the King Arthur Baking Company provides each and every fall with its Pumpkin Spice Muffin & Quick Bread Mix; hence, it earned the top spot in our ranking of store-bought pumpkin bread mixes.

King Arthur, a brand founded just a few years after the Revolutionary War as Henry Wood & Company, is well-regarded for its high-quality tools and baking ingredients – Martha Stewart is a massive fan of the company's all-natural flour, in particular — and its incredible Pumpkin Spice Muffin & Quick Bread Mix is no different. The taste of the mix's end results — whether you use it to make muffins, a quick bread, or even a Bundt-style cake — is one you can't get from any other mix at the store, and its soft and luscious texture makes it an even more desirable item for you to keep in stock in your pantry this autumn.