Andrew Zimmern Agreed To Drink This Urine Cocktail - Here's What He Thought

The TV show Bizarre Foods was a must-watch for anyone interested in unusual culinary traditions. For over a decade, host Andrew Zimmern traveled the world for the strangest (to an American palate, at least) foods and beverages he could find, like tarantulas in Cambodia and horse rib and rectum sausage in Kazakhstan. In one early episode, Zimmern enjoyed the local food and culture of Goa, India, with one notable exception.

While visiting a spa near Goa, Zimmern agreed to drink a small cocktail containing only various herbs and purified cow urine, with the professed effect that it would improve his metabolism of body fat. He did not enjoy the taste, which he called extremely bitter and sour.

Zimmern later made the following promise to his viewers: "I will never, ever, ever, ever drink cow's urine again. You have my word on that. I'll even eat durian again before I drink cow's urine." If you're not familiar with this spiky, smelly fruit, watch 100 people try durian, and you'll get an idea of how much he disliked cow urine.