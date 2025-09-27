Sabrina Carpenter's Cocktail Of Choice Is Liquid Sunshine In A Glass
Sabrina Carpenter knows how to set the mood, and knows her summer sips. The Short 'n' Sweet music artist, who has been having incredible success on the music charts, revealed in a Rolling Stone TikTok video that she likes to enjoy a Limoncello spritz. Carpenter said, "My newest alcoholic obsession is Limoncello Spritz. It's very fresh, it's very good for summer. I'll be drinking a lot of those."
Just like Carpenter, this liquid sunshine in a glass is fizzy, refreshing, and unapologetic. It's perfect to serve at a summer soiree or a dinner for two. This 3-ingredient cocktail is all about the lemons, or at least its citrusy taste. A Limoncello Spritz uses limoncello, an Italian liqueur whose origin story began along the Amalfi coast. This base ingredient is sweet, tart, smooth, and zesty. It's made using lemon peels, sugar, and a vodka or grain alcohol with a neutral taste. If you are feeling adventurous, you can make some homemade limoncello; however, it takes a little over a month for it to macerate and develop its flavor.
Skip the stir
Additionally, this drink calls for prosecco and club soda to create a sweet and bubbly cocktail. Some versions of a Limoncello Spritz call for a little simple syrup, although limoncello generally tastes sugary enough to skip this added sweetener. This effervescent adult beverage is served chilled, over ice, and garnished with mint and slices of lemon. It's easy to understand why Sabrina Carpenter enjoys this sun-sational cocktail so much.
If you are going to adopt this Spritz iteration into your cocktail line-up, it's important to remember that a spritz is supposed to be an easy mixed drink where all the flavors come together without a stir. This will prematurely flatten the bubbles. But it also should not look layered. Pouring order matters. The Prosecco should go into your glass of choice first, followed by the limoncello. And when you top it with the club soda, be conservative. It's a splash, not the whole bottle. This method will allow you to experience the bubbles with each quaff.