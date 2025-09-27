Sabrina Carpenter's Cocktail Of Choice Is Liquid Sunshine In A Glass

Sabrina Carpenter knows how to set the mood, and knows her summer sips. The Short 'n' Sweet music artist, who has been having incredible success on the music charts, revealed in a Rolling Stone TikTok video that she likes to enjoy a Limoncello spritz. Carpenter said, "My newest alcoholic obsession is Limoncello Spritz. It's very fresh, it's very good for summer. I'll be drinking a lot of those."

Just like Carpenter, this liquid sunshine in a glass is fizzy, refreshing, and unapologetic. It's perfect to serve at a summer soiree or a dinner for two. This 3-ingredient cocktail is all about the lemons, or at least its citrusy taste. A Limoncello Spritz uses limoncello, an Italian liqueur whose origin story began along the Amalfi coast. This base ingredient is sweet, tart, smooth, and zesty. It's made using lemon peels, sugar, and a vodka or grain alcohol with a neutral taste. If you are feeling adventurous, you can make some homemade limoncello; however, it takes a little over a month for it to macerate and develop its flavor.