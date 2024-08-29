This 3-Ingredient Cocktail Is All About The Lemons
If you're someone who likes to utilize your home bar and make delicious cocktails from the comfort of your own house, then you're probably always on the lookout for easy drinks to whip up. With this in mind, you need to know about this three-ingredient cocktail that is all about lemons: the limoncello spritz.
The main ingredient of the limoncello spritz is, of course, the limoncello. For anyone unfamiliar, limoncello is a liqueur made from lemon zest from Italy. Taste-wise, it has the tart citrusy nature of lemons, of course, with some sweetness infused. To make a limoncello spritz, the limoncello is combined with Champagne and club soda to make for a boozy, bubbly delight.
Here's how you make the limoncello spritz: start by preparing a glass with ice. Next, add the limoncello and the champagne. The ratio is 1 part limoncello to 2 parts champagne — so you may start with 4 ounces of Champagne and 2 ounces of limoncello. Finally, top off the drink with a bit of club soda. If you would like to add a garnish, you can add in a citrus slice — a lemon slice is, of course, a good option, but you can also use a grapefruit or lime slice for some variety.
How to customize the limoncello spritz
After trying out the easy-to-make and delicious limoncello spritz, you may be wondering if there are any ways to customize the drink. The answer is yes — and these customizations are just as simple as the original version of the drink. For example, if you want to make the drink a bit less strong, you can swap out the ratios of Champagne and club soda — so add 2 parts club soda to 1 part limoncello and top off the drink with Champagne. Speaking of, if you prefer the taste of prosecco to Champagne, then feel free to swap them out. Either type of sparkling wine pairs beautifully with the limoncello.
Additionally, the drink should have plenty of sweetness from both the limoncello and the Champagne, but if the sweetness level is still not to your tastes, you can always add a small amount of simple syrup — as long as you don't mind adding a fourth ingredient to the simple drink. This tip may be especially relevant if you decide to switch the ratios of Champagne and club soda since a lower amount of Champagne will make the drink less sweet overall.
Another idea is to play around with the flavors of the drink by swapping out club soda for flavored sparkling water. If you want extra lemon flavor, then you can use lemon-flavored sparkling water. Or, infuse a different citrus flavor with either grapefruit or lime sparkling water.
Can you make your own limoncello?
If you really want to go out all with this drink, then you may be wondering if you can make the cocktail's most important ingredient, limoncello, at home — and you absolutely can. In fact, Daily Meal already has a recipe for homemade limoncello for you to use — and it's another three-ingredient recipe (if you count a group of lemons as one ingredient). All you need is a batch of lemons (11 to be exact), vodka, and simple syrup.
The process of making limoncello is quite straightforward — although it does require some patience. Essentially, the lemon peels are infused into the vodka, which can take anywhere from a few days to over a month — and the longer you let it sit, the stronger the lemon flavor will be, so, as mentioned before, patience is key. Specifically, our recipe calls for 40 days of soaking.
After you've made a batch of limoncello, you can keep it in the fridge for about three months and in the freezer for about a year — so the long process is definitely worth it. After all, you can make quite a few limoncello spritzes with one batch of homemade limoncello.