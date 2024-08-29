This 3-Ingredient Cocktail Is All About The Lemons

If you're someone who likes to utilize your home bar and make delicious cocktails from the comfort of your own house, then you're probably always on the lookout for easy drinks to whip up. With this in mind, you need to know about this three-ingredient cocktail that is all about lemons: the limoncello spritz.

The main ingredient of the limoncello spritz is, of course, the limoncello. For anyone unfamiliar, limoncello is a liqueur made from lemon zest from Italy. Taste-wise, it has the tart citrusy nature of lemons, of course, with some sweetness infused. To make a limoncello spritz, the limoncello is combined with Champagne and club soda to make for a boozy, bubbly delight.

Here's how you make the limoncello spritz: start by preparing a glass with ice. Next, add the limoncello and the champagne. The ratio is 1 part limoncello to 2 parts champagne — so you may start with 4 ounces of Champagne and 2 ounces of limoncello. Finally, top off the drink with a bit of club soda. If you would like to add a garnish, you can add in a citrus slice — a lemon slice is, of course, a good option, but you can also use a grapefruit or lime slice for some variety.