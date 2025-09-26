Upgrade Your PB&J The Heidi Klum Way For A Bit More Decadence

If you want to try Heidi Klum's version of a PB&J sandwich, start by using a simple hack to soften your butter, which involves using a box grater. If you don't start with room temperature butter, you will either end up biting into a big lump of butter that wasn't spread properly, or you will tear your bread. Both are PB&J fouls. Of course, you could also add the butter another way that would make the King of Rock and Roll proud, and that's frying it in butter's velvety goodness.

If you want to eat like Elvis Presley, frying your peanut butter and jelly sandwich will still give you a flavor boost, but it also melts the peanut butter and jelly, allowing their tastes to integrate in a completely different manner than traditional consumption of this classic. Elvis liked fried peanut butter, bacon, and banana sandwiches for the same reason. When the peanut butter gets a little liquidy and gooey, it blends and coats them differently.

Klum's peanut butter, jelly, and butter sandwich can also work with other nut butters. Almond and cashew butters can benefit from butter's added richness and creamy consistency. So, the next time you reach for those jars of Jif and Smucker's, remember to make a pit stop at the fridge for a little butter. After all, if it is good enough for a supermodel, it's good enough for the rest of us.