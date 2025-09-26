Upgrade Your PB&J The Heidi Klum Way For A Bit More Decadence
A perfect peanut butter and jelly sandwich is one of the most iconic staples of childhood. Born out of the Great Depression, when there was a need to stretch pantry goods and dollars, this high-protein handheld meal did just that. It is also distinctly American. Per People, supermodel Heidi Klum revealed in an Instagram story that when she first came to the U.S., it was on her list of must-tries. She stated, "When I first came to America, I didn't know what the obsession was. Now I am obsessed myself." But the "Project Runway" host adds her own twist to the PB&J, transforming it into a true comfort food: Butter.
Klum demonstrated her technique by spreading peanut butter on one slice of bread and then giving the other slice a smear of butter before topping it off with jam. Overkill or creamy perfection? We are of the mindset of don't knock it until you try it. Adding butter to this sandwich is not uncommon. Its salty and sweet taste, along with its smooth consistency, elevates and enhances the peanut butter and the jam. The butter also serves as a barrier so the jam doesn't soak through the bread.
Use other nut butters
If you want to try Heidi Klum's version of a PB&J sandwich, start by using a simple hack to soften your butter, which involves using a box grater. If you don't start with room temperature butter, you will either end up biting into a big lump of butter that wasn't spread properly, or you will tear your bread. Both are PB&J fouls. Of course, you could also add the butter another way that would make the King of Rock and Roll proud, and that's frying it in butter's velvety goodness.
If you want to eat like Elvis Presley, frying your peanut butter and jelly sandwich will still give you a flavor boost, but it also melts the peanut butter and jelly, allowing their tastes to integrate in a completely different manner than traditional consumption of this classic. Elvis liked fried peanut butter, bacon, and banana sandwiches for the same reason. When the peanut butter gets a little liquidy and gooey, it blends and coats them differently.
Klum's peanut butter, jelly, and butter sandwich can also work with other nut butters. Almond and cashew butters can benefit from butter's added richness and creamy consistency. So, the next time you reach for those jars of Jif and Smucker's, remember to make a pit stop at the fridge for a little butter. After all, if it is good enough for a supermodel, it's good enough for the rest of us.