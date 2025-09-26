This Immersive Swiss Bar Honors The Artist Who Designed The Terrifying Creature From Alien

If you take a walk through the medieval town of Gruyères at the base of the Pre-Alps in Switzerland, you'll wander through cobblestone, fairy-tale streets on your way up to a 13th-century castle. Maybe you came because, as the name suggests, it's the birthplace of one of the best cheeses to cook with, Gruyère. You walk through a passageway under a building and come out to see a beautiful stone courtyard and eerie statues from a popular movie franchise. You've found the museum and cafe for H.R. Giger, the visionary Swiss artist behind the nightmarish designs from "Alien."

Inside is a cafe and bar filled with visual motifs from Ridley Scott's classic film. The strange biologies envisioned by Giger are on full display. It's not just a cafe with memorabilia serving as decorations like at a Planet Hollywood, but rather a fully immersive environment. Arches of otherworldly spines twist over and around you as you eat. Disturbing baby faces protrude from the walls as you sit in chairs made from alien skeletons.