Why You Should Remove Tomato Seeds Before Making Your Fall Soups

With decreasing temperatures come an increased demand for good hot soup to keep us cozy during the fall and winter months. One pillar ingredient of many of these soups is none other than tomatoes, an incredibly versatile food that is legally a vegetable. They will likely appear in recipes when you begin your soup-making endeavors this year. However, when using tomatoes in soups, one question that is constantly asked is whether or not to remove the seeds. It can actually be a smart choice to put in the extra effort and cut out the tomato seeds, as it will lead to a smoother and better-looking dish in the long run.

The reason why the removal of these seeds is important is that, in many soups and stews, having a great texture is one of the most important qualities. Smoothness is king among many of the best fall soups. Because seeds can lead to soup having a crunchy or jelly-like texture, it's especially important to ensure that more elegant dishes — such as an upgraded tomato soup with soy sauce — are seed-free to avoid sullying the vibe of your dish.