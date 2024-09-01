You Have To Stop Throwing Out The Most Flavorful Part Of Your Tomato

If you've ever sliced into a tomato and been sprayed in the face with the juice, chances are you were probably less than impressed. Not only can it make a big mess, but it can also lead to a watery sauce or maybe even the best salsa recipe. Rather than writing off these types of tomatoes as bad and sticking to varieties with less pulp, however, you may actually want to do the opposite.

While it might seem like a goopy mess, the pulp in your tomato, or the part of the fruit where the seeds are suspended, is actually packed with flavor. That's because it contains a variety of different amino acids, glutamates, and sugars, which combine to give the fruit savory, acidic flavor with a light sweetness to it.

In contrast, the flesh of the tomato is actually fairly bland and contains four times less flavor compounds than the pulp. If you remove the flavorful gel, what you're left with is a much more mild taste of the fruit which, when you're cooking, causes a dish with less oomph.